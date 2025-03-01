Markram's Hamstring Scare Overshadowed by South Africa's Triumph

Aidan Markram dismissed concerns over a hamstring injury that forced him off the field in South Africa's decisive seven-wicket victory against England in Karachi on Saturday. This triumph secured a place in the Champions Trophy semi-finals as Group B winners.

Captain in Temba Bavuma's stead, Markram remains a crucial member of the batting lineup. His exit during England's innings caused initial worry, but he assures fans it's more precautionary. 'It's alright, it feels okay,' Markram said, optimistic about recovery before the next clash.

South Africa joins Australia, India, and New Zealand in the semi-finals. The team showcased adaptable playing strategies, particularly fast bowler Marco Jansen's pivotal role. His early wickets were instrumental in restricting England to a tournament-low 179.

