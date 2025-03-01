Karun Nair Eyes National Comeback with Stellar Domestic Season

Karun Nair's remarkable domestic cricket season has continued to impress, with the Vidarbha batter scoring a significant ninth century in the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala on Saturday. Concluding day four unbeaten on 132*, Nair's efforts have positioned his team with a robust 286-run lead, inching them closer to clinching the coveted trophy.

Nair's ninth century places him alongside VVS Laxman as the joint-second highest centuries in a domestic season, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar. Scoring 860 runs in nine matches at an average of 57.33, Nair ranks fourth in this season's top run-scorers, with aspirations of surpassing teammate Yash Rathod.

His impressive stint includes a stellar Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, amassing 779 runs at an average of 389.50. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20, Nair also shone brightly, contributing key performances. Accruing 1,894 runs overall this season, speculation mounts around a potential India call-up, a return long awaited since his last match in 2017.

