Left Menu

Karun Nair Eyes National Comeback with Stellar Domestic Season

Karun Nair’s exceptional domestic cricket form has made waves, with a monumental ninth century during the Ranji Trophy final positioning him for a potential national recall. Accumulating 1,894 runs in 24 matches this season, Nair's performance rekindles hopes for an India selection, following his last appearance in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 22:03 IST
Karun Nair Eyes National Comeback with Stellar Domestic Season
Karun Nair. (Photo- BCCI Domestic X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karun Nair's remarkable domestic cricket season has continued to impress, with the Vidarbha batter scoring a significant ninth century in the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala on Saturday. Concluding day four unbeaten on 132*, Nair's efforts have positioned his team with a robust 286-run lead, inching them closer to clinching the coveted trophy.

Nair's ninth century places him alongside VVS Laxman as the joint-second highest centuries in a domestic season, trailing only Sachin Tendulkar. Scoring 860 runs in nine matches at an average of 57.33, Nair ranks fourth in this season's top run-scorers, with aspirations of surpassing teammate Yash Rathod.

His impressive stint includes a stellar Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, amassing 779 runs at an average of 389.50. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20, Nair also shone brightly, contributing key performances. Accruing 1,894 runs overall this season, speculation mounts around a potential India call-up, a return long awaited since his last match in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025