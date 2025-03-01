Left Menu

Kohli's 300th ODI: A Milestone Match Against New Zealand

As India prepares to face New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy, all eyes are on Virat Kohli's milestone 300th ODI. Former cricketer Robin Uthappa praised Kohli's career, highlighting his consistent performance. Despite a tough phase recently, Uthappa believes this match holds great importance for Kohli and India.

In a much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy clash, India will face New Zealand, but the spotlight is firmly on Virat Kohli as he marks his 300th ODI appearance. Kohli, who has consistently dominated the limited-overs format since his 2008 debut, is set to become the seventh Indian cricketer to achieve this milestone.

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa expressed admiration for Kohli's achievements, stating that reaching such a milestone in the 50-over game is remarkable. Reflecting on Kohli's past year, Uthappa emphasized that while Kohli faced criticism for not meeting his usual high standards, he never lost form. He emphasized that elite players like Kohli deserve latitude for their proven track record.

Uthappa remains optimistic about India's chances, dismissing notions of the match being a dead rubber despite India already securing a semifinal spot. With two consecutive games looming, he stressed the importance of maintaining momentum and praised the team's form and familiarity with local conditions as key advantages in the tournament's latter stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

