India's Exit from German Open 2025: Mixed Doubles Trounced
India's Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila exit German Open 2025 after a hard-fought match against Indonesia's Rehan Kusharjanto and Gloria Widjaja. Despite strong beginnings in each game, the duo succumbed to their rivals' intensity. India's singles players also ended their run earlier in the tournament.
In a disappointing turn of events for India, Olympian Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila bowed out of the mixed doubles category at the German Open 2025 in a closely contested match against Indonesia's Rehan Kusharjanto and Gloria Widjaja.
The 30th BW-ranked Indian duo demonstrated resilience, initially taking a 4-2 lead. However, the formidable Indonesian pair soon took charge, establishing a decisive 12-7 lead. Despite a valiant effort to level at 12-12 and saving multiple game points, Tanisha and Dhruv could not avert defeat in the opener.
Regaining momentum, the Indian pair convincingly took the second game with an 11-point triumph. However, the decider saw the Indonesians amplify their intensity from 13-13, sealing the victory. In singles, top Indian players exited earlier, marking an end to India's challenge in the event.
