India's Exit from German Open 2025: Mixed Doubles Trounced

In a disappointing turn of events for India, Olympian Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila bowed out of the mixed doubles category at the German Open 2025 in a closely contested match against Indonesia's Rehan Kusharjanto and Gloria Widjaja.

The 30th BW-ranked Indian duo demonstrated resilience, initially taking a 4-2 lead. However, the formidable Indonesian pair soon took charge, establishing a decisive 12-7 lead. Despite a valiant effort to level at 12-12 and saving multiple game points, Tanisha and Dhruv could not avert defeat in the opener.

Regaining momentum, the Indian pair convincingly took the second game with an 11-point triumph. However, the decider saw the Indonesians amplify their intensity from 13-13, sealing the victory. In singles, top Indian players exited earlier, marking an end to India's challenge in the event.

