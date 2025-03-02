Sports Highlights: Thrilling Wins and Strategic Moves

In a spectacular display, the 23rd ranked Michigan State overpowered Minnesota with a 73-58 victory as Grace VanSlooten scored 15 points. Several Spartans contributed double figures.

Detroit Tigers' center fielder Parker Meadows is sidelined due to a nerve issue in his arm, but may still make the season opener. Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton will open the season on the injured list due to tendinitis.

Notable trades include the Clippers' signing of Jordan Miller and the Avalanche's acquisition of players from the Rangers. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed the Dubai title, breaking his streak of losses in ATP 500 finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)