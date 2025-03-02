Jack Doohan: Rising Star of Formula One Faces Speculation

Australian Jack Doohan has swiftly garnered attention from the Alpine Formula One team as he embarks on his first full season with them. The young driver, who debuted in Abu Dhabi last December, is now facing scrutiny at the start of his season in Melbourne on March 16.

Despite ongoing speculation about his tenure with the team, especially with competition from Argentine Franco Colapinto, Doohan has displayed commendable resilience. Team boss Oliver Oakes praised Doohan for his 'punchy' approach during the pre-season, highlighting the young driver's ability to maintain focus amid pressure.

Alpine's aim for the season is to challenge top teams, building on last year's sixth-place finish. Both Doohan and teammate Pierre Gasly have shown satisfaction with the current performance of the car in testing, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

