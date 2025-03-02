Left Menu

Jack Doohan: Rising Star of Formula One Faces Speculation

Australian racing driver Jack Doohan attracts attention as he begins his first full Formula One season with the Alpine team. Despite speculation about his future, Doohan has shown resilience, impressing team boss Oliver Oakes. The team aims to compete closely with top teams, following a sixth-place finish last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 22:58 IST
Jack Doohan: Rising Star of Formula One Faces Speculation

Australian Jack Doohan has swiftly garnered attention from the Alpine Formula One team as he embarks on his first full season with them. The young driver, who debuted in Abu Dhabi last December, is now facing scrutiny at the start of his season in Melbourne on March 16.

Despite ongoing speculation about his tenure with the team, especially with competition from Argentine Franco Colapinto, Doohan has displayed commendable resilience. Team boss Oliver Oakes praised Doohan for his 'punchy' approach during the pre-season, highlighting the young driver's ability to maintain focus amid pressure.

Alpine's aim for the season is to challenge top teams, building on last year's sixth-place finish. Both Doohan and teammate Pierre Gasly have shown satisfaction with the current performance of the car in testing, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025