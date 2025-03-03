Left Menu

Sports Weekend Roundup: Triumphs and Trials

In a weekend filled with sports excitement, Jaden Springer signed a contract with the Jazz, William Nylander led the Maple Leafs to victory, and Jessica Pegula won the ATX Open. Former FIFA chiefs face court. NBA and NHL teams maneuver for strategic changes ahead of deadlines.

Updated: 03-03-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:26 IST
The sports world saw a flurry of activity this weekend as Jaden Springer inked a multi-year contract with the Utah Jazz, following a 10-day trial period. Springer, at age 22, continues to develop his on-court skills, averaging modest points per game during his brief tenure this season.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs edged out the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime, with a notable performance from William Nylander. In other action, Jessica Pegula clinched her seventh career singles title at the ATX Open in Austin, demonstrating strong gameplay against McCartney Kessler.

Off the field, the courtroom drama continues for ex-FIFA chiefs Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, as they prepare to face renewed corruption charges. Amidst these developments, teams in the NBA and NHL are strategically adjusting their rosters as deadlines loom.

