Rohit Sharma Debunks Home Advantage Myth in Dubai
Skipper Rohit Sharma clarified the misconception that India has a home advantage in the Champions Trophy by playing in Dubai, emphasizing the challenges posed by different pitches. Sharma noted the varying pitch behaviors and the necessity for the team to adapt swiftly, making each match unpredictable.
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has dispelled the myth that India enjoys a home advantage during the Champions Trophy held in Dubai. He emphasized that Dubai is not their home venue and that the pitches there have presented unique challenges.
Several former cricketers from Pakistan, Australia, and England have suggested that India's continuous presence in Dubai gives them more time to acclimatize to the conditions than other teams in the tournament. However, Sharma countered by explaining that the pitches have behaved differently in each match, adding unpredictability.
He stressed the importance of adaptability, especially in the upcoming semifinal against Australia, noting that preparations and understanding pitch variations are crucial for success. Sharma also defended the decision to include five spinners in the squad, citing their observations from previous matches in the region.
