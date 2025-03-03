Injury Updates Brighten Ireland's Six Nations Prospects

The Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Monday that Captain Caelan Doris is making positive strides in recovering from his knee injury, potentially rejoining the squad for Saturday's Six Nations face-off against France in Dublin. Meanwhile, Jack Conan, who had replaced Doris, is recovering from a back injury incurred in Cardiff.

Doris originally sustained his knee injury during last month's match against Scotland, leading to further concerns with other players like Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong also facing fitness checks ahead of the critical clash. Their performance will play a crucial role, as the outcome could determine this year's title holder.

In a bid to strengthen their ranks, Ireland has called up Max Deegan, Darragh Murray, Tommy O'Brien, and Tom O'Toole as cover. Additionally, winger Mack Hansen and lock Joe McCarthy have secured new contracts, providing stability with Connacht and Leinster, respectively, through the coming seasons.

