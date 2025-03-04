Auckland Blues Hit by Sotutu's Ban as Season Pressure Mounts

Auckland Blues' number eight, Hoskins Sotutu, has been issued a three-week suspension after being sent off for a dangerous tackle during their narrow win over the Wellington Hurricanes. The incident, which occurred late in the match, resulted in a red card for the 14-cap All Black due to high contact on opposing number eight, Peter Lakai.

As per SANZAAR's statement on Tuesday, Sotutu will be absent from Friday's crucial home game against the ACT Brumbies, as well as the subsequent fixtures against the Waikato Chiefs and Canterbury Crusaders. Nevertheless, he may be eligible to return earlier for the Eden Park clash against the Crusaders, provided he completes World Rugby's tackle education programme.

The suspension of Sotutu comes at a challenging time for the defending champions. Having lost two of their first three games this season, the Auckland Blues are already under pressure. The team is further burdened by concerns over the fitness of loose forward Dalton Papali'i, who left the field with a head-knock during the encounter with the Hurricanes.

