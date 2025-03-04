Left Menu

ICC Showdown: Australia Opt to Bat Against India in Champions Trophy Semi-Final

Steve Smith's Australian side chose to bat after winning the toss in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against India, who topped Group A with an unbeaten record. This clash marks their first 50-over encounter since the ICC World Cup 2023 final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:24 IST
Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a crucial ICC Champions Trophy semi-final, Australia has chosen to bat first against India after winning the toss. Australian skipper Steve Smith made the strategic decision on Tuesday, highlighting the dry surface he believes could benefit the batting side.

India enters the contest as the top team from Group A, having beaten Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand with a flawless record. Conversely, Australia secured its spot as the second-ranked team in Group B, just behind South Africa.

This match is particularly significant as it's the first 50-over clash between these two cricketing powerhouses since the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup final, a game India narrowly lost. Despite Australia's lineup changes, with Cooper Connolly and Tanveer Sangha replacing Short and Johnson, Indian captain Rohit Sharma notes the challenge presented by Dubai's unpredictable pitch conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

