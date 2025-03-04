Left Menu

New Zealand's 'Anywhere, Anytime' Spirit Faces South Africa in Semifinals Clash

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa, New Zealand's Tom Latham emphasized their flexible mindset, underscoring an 'anywhere, anytime' approach. Despite challenges, they remain focused on overcoming varied conditions, drawing on prior victories over the Proteas to bolster confidence for the crucial match.

Kane Williamson and Tom Latham (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of their ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa, New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham emphasized the team's 'anywhere, anytime mentality.' He stated that while the tournament's schedule is unavoidable, their main responsibility lies in performing optimally, irrespective of the game's location. Currently, their focus is steadfastly on the Proteas.

Reflecting on their recent journey to Dubai, where they faced challenges against India's total of 249, Latham mentioned the necessity to readjust to Lahore's conditions. Speaking to the media, he clarified that excuses won't alter their mission and confirmed their readiness to compete with the Proteas.

With past successes against South Africa in a pre-Champions Trophy Tri-series, New Zealand hopes to leverage those experiences. Despite a loss to India, their confidence is evidenced by their strong performance throughout the year. This encounter with South Africa, already accustomed to high-pressure finals, promises a thrilling match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

