BSF Constable Clinches Silver at Acropolis Wushu Tournament

Durgeshwar Singh, a constable with the Border Security Force, brought home a silver medal from the Acropolis International Wushu Open Tournament in Athens, competing in the under-85 kg weight class. Singh secured the prestigious medal on Monday.

Hosted in the Greek capital from February 28 to March 2, the tournament saw Singh expressing immense pride in his achievements, acknowledging the support from his coach, the Wushu Federation, and the BSF team.

The Border Security Force, tasked with guarding India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, proudly supported Singh's journey to success, reflecting their dedication not only to national security but also to nurturing exceptional talent in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)