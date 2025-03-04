Left Menu

BSF Constable Clinches Silver at Acropolis Wushu Tournament

Durgeshwar Singh, a BSF constable, won a silver medal in the under-85 kg category at the Acropolis International Wushu Open Tournament in Athens. He expressed pride in representing India, crediting his coach, the Wushu Federation, and the BSF for their support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:01 IST
BSF Constable Clinches Silver at Acropolis Wushu Tournament
  • Country:
  • India

Durgeshwar Singh, a constable with the Border Security Force, brought home a silver medal from the Acropolis International Wushu Open Tournament in Athens, competing in the under-85 kg weight class. Singh secured the prestigious medal on Monday.

Hosted in the Greek capital from February 28 to March 2, the tournament saw Singh expressing immense pride in his achievements, acknowledging the support from his coach, the Wushu Federation, and the BSF team.

The Border Security Force, tasked with guarding India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, proudly supported Singh's journey to success, reflecting their dedication not only to national security but also to nurturing exceptional talent in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025