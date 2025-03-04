Left Menu

Cricket Schedule Chaos: Santner Highlights Recovery Concerns

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner stresses the critical importance of player recovery amidst a hectic cricket schedule. The ongoing Champions Trophy's schedule has fueled debates, particularly regarding its perceived advantage to the Indian team due to hosting all matches in Dubai, contrasting with other teams' travel demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:17 IST
Cricket Schedule Chaos: Santner Highlights Recovery Concerns
Mitchell Santner (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has raised concerns about the demanding cricket schedule, especially the quick turnaround of games affecting player recovery. The Champions Trophy schedule has sparked controversy, mainly because former English cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton accused the schedule of favoring India, whose matches are hosted entirely in Dubai.

While other teams have to travel between different venues, Hussain and Atherton argue that this gives India an undue advantage. However, New Zealand has maintained a neutral stance on the tournament's scheduling. Speaking before their semi-final against South Africa in Lahore, Santner addressed the issue, emphasizing the lack of recovery time for players.

Santner highlighted the broader scheduling issue in cricket, with a packed international and franchise calendar complicating tournament planning. Yet, he noted the importance of being ready for matches and ensuring proper recovery, as seen with New Zealand's recent travel from Dubai to Lahore to face the Proteas. He acknowledged the logistical challenges but expressed confidence in the professionalism of all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025