Cricket Schedule Chaos: Santner Highlights Recovery Concerns

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has raised concerns about the demanding cricket schedule, especially the quick turnaround of games affecting player recovery. The Champions Trophy schedule has sparked controversy, mainly because former English cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton accused the schedule of favoring India, whose matches are hosted entirely in Dubai.

While other teams have to travel between different venues, Hussain and Atherton argue that this gives India an undue advantage. However, New Zealand has maintained a neutral stance on the tournament's scheduling. Speaking before their semi-final against South Africa in Lahore, Santner addressed the issue, emphasizing the lack of recovery time for players.

Santner highlighted the broader scheduling issue in cricket, with a packed international and franchise calendar complicating tournament planning. Yet, he noted the importance of being ready for matches and ensuring proper recovery, as seen with New Zealand's recent travel from Dubai to Lahore to face the Proteas. He acknowledged the logistical challenges but expressed confidence in the professionalism of all involved.

