Kohli's Masterful Chase Sends India to Champions Trophy Final
Virat Kohli led India to a thrilling victory over Australia, securing a spot in the Champions Trophy final with a four-wicket win in Dubai. Chasing 265, Kohli's 84-run knock and Pandya's explosive finish were pivotal as India overcame early jitters to book a place in the final.
Virat Kohli delivered a masterclass in chasing, propelling India to the Champions Trophy final with a four-wicket victory over Australia in Dubai. Kohli's pivotal innings saw India surpass a challenging target of 265 runs, marking their highest-successful run chase against Australia in an ICC event.
The match began cautiously for India, with Shubman Gill showing signs of nervousness, while Rohit Sharma embarked on an aggressive start. However, Australia's bowlers exploited India's early vulnerabilities, dismissing Gill cheaply.
Kohli's steady partnership with Shreyas Iyer added 91 runs, stabilizing India's innings. While Kohli missed his century, Hardik Pandya's explosive cameo ensured India sealed the victory. Earlier, Australia's batting line-up crumbled, unable to set a formidable target despite contributions from Smith and Carey.
