Left Menu

India's Thrilling Win Paves Path to Champions Trophy Final

India clinched a spot in the Champions Trophy final with a four-wicket win over Australia, led by Virat Kohli's stellar performance. The match, held in Dubai, saw India chase down Australia's 264 with 11 balls to spare. India will face the winner of South Africa vs. New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:06 IST
India's Thrilling Win Paves Path to Champions Trophy Final
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense semi-final clash, India secured their place in the Champions Trophy final by defeating Australia by four wickets. Virat Kohli's remarkable innings anchored India's chase, as they successfully pursued Australia's total of 264 with 11 balls remaining in Dubai. The victory ensures India will compete in Sunday's final, where they will face either South Africa or New Zealand, slated to meet in Lahore's semi-final on Wednesday.

Australian captain Steve Smith, who opted to bat first, contributed a vital 73, while Alex Carey's 61 helped set a competitive target. Despite their efforts, Australia's innings concluded at 264 with three deliveries left. Kohli, earning the 'Player of the Match' title, scored 84, steering India's chase.

After the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma praised his team's composed approach, especially given the pressure of an injury-depleted Australian squad leading with a second-string attack. He commended the bowlers for maintaining pressure throughout Australia's innings. The political tensions between India and Pakistan added a backdrop to India's exclusive matches in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025