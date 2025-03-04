India's Thrilling Win Paves Path to Champions Trophy Final

In a tense semi-final clash, India secured their place in the Champions Trophy final by defeating Australia by four wickets. Virat Kohli's remarkable innings anchored India's chase, as they successfully pursued Australia's total of 264 with 11 balls remaining in Dubai. The victory ensures India will compete in Sunday's final, where they will face either South Africa or New Zealand, slated to meet in Lahore's semi-final on Wednesday.

Australian captain Steve Smith, who opted to bat first, contributed a vital 73, while Alex Carey's 61 helped set a competitive target. Despite their efforts, Australia's innings concluded at 264 with three deliveries left. Kohli, earning the 'Player of the Match' title, scored 84, steering India's chase.

After the match, Indian captain Rohit Sharma praised his team's composed approach, especially given the pressure of an injury-depleted Australian squad leading with a second-string attack. He commended the bowlers for maintaining pressure throughout Australia's innings. The political tensions between India and Pakistan added a backdrop to India's exclusive matches in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)