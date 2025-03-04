Kohli's Brilliance Guides India to Victory: A Semifinal Showdown

India emerged triumphant over Australia in a thrilling ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, driven by a spectacular 84-run innings from star batsman Virat Kohli. Despite his early dismissal due to what critics called an unnecessary shot, Kohli's efforts were pivotal in guiding India from 43/2 to a challenging run chase total of 265.

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh praised Kohli for his match-winning performance but lamented the shot that led to his exit, suggesting he could have secured a century. Yograj also commended Axar Patel for his crucial 28-run cameo, aiding India to a four-wicket victory despite apparent injury challenges during the innings.

Ex-selector Sarandeep Singh expressed the relief felt by fans after the win, noting the patience exercised for such a victory. Australia's innings featured significant contributions from Steve Smith and Alex Carey but were ultimately curtailed at 264 by India's effective bowling unit, which included stellar performances from Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy.

