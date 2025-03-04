Left Menu

Kohli's Brilliance Guides India to Victory: A Semifinal Showdown

India secured a nail-biting win over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, led by Virat Kohli's masterful 84-run inning. Despite his dismissal from an unnecessary shot, Kohli's performance steered India through a challenging run chase. Former cricketers hail Kohli and team for their collective efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:50 IST
Kohli's Brilliance Guides India to Victory: A Semifinal Showdown
Virat Kohli. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India emerged triumphant over Australia in a thrilling ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, driven by a spectacular 84-run innings from star batsman Virat Kohli. Despite his early dismissal due to what critics called an unnecessary shot, Kohli's efforts were pivotal in guiding India from 43/2 to a challenging run chase total of 265.

Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh praised Kohli for his match-winning performance but lamented the shot that led to his exit, suggesting he could have secured a century. Yograj also commended Axar Patel for his crucial 28-run cameo, aiding India to a four-wicket victory despite apparent injury challenges during the innings.

Ex-selector Sarandeep Singh expressed the relief felt by fans after the win, noting the patience exercised for such a victory. Australia's innings featured significant contributions from Steve Smith and Alex Carey but were ultimately curtailed at 264 by India's effective bowling unit, which included stellar performances from Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025