Sabalenka's Power Play: Indian Wells' Faster Courts Stir Mixed Reactions

World number one Aryna Sabalenka expressed excitement over the revamped court surfaces at Indian Wells, suggesting that the faster courts will cater well to her powerful gameplay. This sentiment comes as the courts, historically slow, received an upgrade with Laykold surfaces for increased consistency across tournaments.

Sabalenka, anticipating a first match on the new surface, expressed optimism after initial practice sessions. In contrast, Elena Rybakina, 2023 champion, reported minimal change to her play experience, noting only a slight decrease in bounce which she attributed to environmental conditions.

However, the upgrade has stirred confusion among other players like Carlos Alcaraz, known for his skilful play rather than power. Alcaraz questioned the necessity of such a change, having arrived in California without experiencing the courts firsthand. His success could hinge on adjusting to these new playing conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)