Serie A Eyes Historic First by Hosting Game in the US

Serie A is on the cusp of making history as it aims to become the first major European soccer league to host a match in the United States. This ambitious plan was announced by the league's president, Ezio Simonelli, on Tuesday in New York.

Following FIFA's recent policy review, which might allow domestic league games to be played abroad, Serie A is actively seeking approval from local leagues to realize this initiative. Simonelli, who was elected two months ago, emphasized the importance of the US market, owing to the American ownership of several Italian clubs.

The American owners, representing nine of the 20 teams in Serie A, including notable clubs like AC Milan and Roma, are critical to this strategy. Simonelli expressed gratitude toward them, hinting at future investment prospects. The move aligns with Serie A's history of hosting international events and complements the upcoming Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup, both set in the US.

