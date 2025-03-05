LeBron James: The Unstoppable Force of Basketball

In a landmark achievement, LeBron James has etched his name in NBA history as the first player to surpass 50,000 combined points in the regular season and playoffs. This milestone underscores James' extraordinary career and his unmatched scoring prowess.

Amidst the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the New Orleans Pelicans, James nailed a 3-pointer, catapulting him past the 50,000-point threshold. His sustained excellence has been the hallmark of his illustrious 22-season career, during which he has continually defied the odds.

Now in his 40s, James remains at the pinnacle of his game, earning the NBA's Western Conference player of the month for February. His latest feat further solidifies his legacy as a basketball legend and a model of athletic longevity.

(With inputs from agencies.)