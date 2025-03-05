Bayer Sees Light at the End of the Financial Tunnel
Bayer projects earnings growth next year despite this year's decline, influenced by investor demands and managerial changes. Earnings in 2025 will be challenging, followed by improvements from 2026. Recently, Bayer's adjusted EBITDA dropped 22% to 2.35 billion euros, but it surpassed analysts’ predictions. Cost-cutting and decision streamlining are ongoing efforts.
Bayer has announced that it expects a return to earnings growth in the coming year, despite a forecasted decline in 2023. This comes after the German conglomerate revealed that 2025 is anticipated to be a financially challenging year, with net sales expected to align with previous years, yet earnings and cash flow may lag behind.
The company expressed optimism about its financial performance from 2026 onwards. During the last quarter, Bayer's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) showed a 22% decrease to 2.35 billion euros. This figure, however, exceeded analysts' expectations, which had averaged 2.27 billion euros, according to Bayer's website.
The company's leadership is under pressure from investors to successfully execute turnaround strategies and counteract the persistent earnings decline. Current efforts include reducing managerial positions, expediting decision processes, and suspending plans to break up Bayer's mixed business model.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Record-Breaking Turnout: Mahakumbh 2025 Unites Millions at Triveni Sangam
Asia Economic Dialogue 2025: Navigating Economic Resilience Amidst Fragmentation
FREEMANS Partners with Punjab Kings for IPL 2025
Historic Crowd Surge at Mahakumbh 2025 Seals Record-Breaking Spiritual Gathering
Unimoni Set to Dazzle at SATTE 2025 with Comprehensive Travel Solutions