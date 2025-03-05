Left Menu

Bayer Sees Light at the End of the Financial Tunnel

Bayer projects earnings growth next year despite this year's decline, influenced by investor demands and managerial changes. Earnings in 2025 will be challenging, followed by improvements from 2026. Recently, Bayer's adjusted EBITDA dropped 22% to 2.35 billion euros, but it surpassed analysts’ predictions. Cost-cutting and decision streamlining are ongoing efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:20 IST
Bayer has announced that it expects a return to earnings growth in the coming year, despite a forecasted decline in 2023. This comes after the German conglomerate revealed that 2025 is anticipated to be a financially challenging year, with net sales expected to align with previous years, yet earnings and cash flow may lag behind.

The company expressed optimism about its financial performance from 2026 onwards. During the last quarter, Bayer's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) showed a 22% decrease to 2.35 billion euros. This figure, however, exceeded analysts' expectations, which had averaged 2.27 billion euros, according to Bayer's website.

The company's leadership is under pressure from investors to successfully execute turnaround strategies and counteract the persistent earnings decline. Current efforts include reducing managerial positions, expediting decision processes, and suspending plans to break up Bayer's mixed business model.

