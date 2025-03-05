Australia Concedes Defeat: India's Mastery on the Cricket Pitch

Australia's cricket skipper Steve Smith has openly conceded that India outplayed them in the Champions Trophy semifinals in Dubai.

Despite staying in one venue, India's familiarity with the conditions was not to blame, Smith remarked, complimenting their skillful use of both spin and seam bowling.

Australia, poised at 198 for four, faltered in capitalizing on crucial partnerships, resulting in a sub-300 score. This strategic blunder led to their eventual defeat at the hands of a well-prepared Indian team.

(With inputs from agencies.)