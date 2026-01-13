Left Menu

French Elegance Meets British Flair: Ice Dancing Rivalry Heats Up the European Championships

French ice dancers Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron head to the European Figure Skating Championships as potential Olympic gold contenders, facing tough competition from Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson. The event, a key Olympic precursor, promises a clash of styles between French elegance and British flair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:26 IST
French ice dancers Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron are set to make waves at the European Figure Skating Championships, arriving as frontrunners for Olympic gold. Their elegant precision and soaring scores mark them as a team to beat.

Having formed only in March, the French duo dazzled on the Grand Prix circuit and face competition from Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson on home ice in Sheffield. The event serves as a thrilling showdown before athletes head to Milano for the Olympics.

Competitions at the Utilita Arena will award medals in various disciplines. With France's Olympic hopeful Adam Siao Him Fa out due to injury, other top contenders will emerge, including Lukas Britschgi of Switzerland. The rivalry between these ice dancers could set the stage for Olympic surprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

