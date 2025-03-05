Sri Lankan Golfer Thangaraja Shines with Spectacular 65 at Ahmedabad Open

Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja showcased an exceptional performance at the INR 1 crore Ahmedabad Open 2025, leading the pack with a stunning seven-under 65, according to the tournament organizers' release. The event is hosted at the Kensville Golf & Country Club near Ahmedabad.

Trailing Thangaraja, Italy's Michele Ortolani secured the second position, closing the round at four-under 68. The third spot was shared by Delhi's Anshul Kabthiyal and Kapil Kumar, alongside Chandigarh's Harendra Gupta, all finishing with scores of two-under 70.

Thangaraja, a consistent performer on the PGTI circuit, carried his stellar form into Tuesday's round. Kicking off from the 10th tee, he amassed an eagle and two birdies, only conceding a bogey on the back-nine. His front-nine was even more impressive, featuring four birdies – including two 30-foot putts and a remarkable chip-in shot.

Despite challenging windy conditions, Thangaraja remarked on his ability to navigate the course, hitting 13 greens in regulation and executing superb putts. He pointed to his exceptional punch shot from the trees on the seventh as the day's highlight, crediting his success to the confidence gained from his recent third-place finish at Raipur.

Meanwhile, Michele Ortolani's deft short-game techniques contributed to his solid round, marked by five birdies. His skill was notably evident in a bunker shot on the 14th, leading to a timely birdie.

Local player Varun Parikh finished with a 73, placing him tied at 14th, the highest among Ahmedabad-based golfers. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)