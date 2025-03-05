Left Menu

Cindy Ngamba's Inspirational Climb: From Refugee to Boxing Star

Cindy Ngamba, a refugee athlete from Cameroon, is making her professional boxing debut at an all-female event in London. Despite challenges, she became the first refugee athlete to earn a medal at the Paris Games. Ngamba's journey from potential deportation to the boxing ring is a testament to her perseverance.

Cindy Ngamba, a refugee from Cameroon, is set to step into the spotlight at her professional boxing debut during an all-female event in London. Ngamba, who has faced numerous challenges, including the threat of deportation, is not new to breaking barriers.

After arriving in Britain at age 11, Ngamba navigated her fair share of adversity but found solace in boxing, which she took up at age 15. Her dedication paid off at the Paris Games, where she became the first refugee athlete to win a medal, capturing a bronze.

Beyond the ring, Ngamba's story includes coming out as gay in a country where same-sex relations can be punishable by imprisonment. Her resilience serves as inspiration, with her name now listed alongside other celebrated athletes at GB Boxing's wall of fame.

(With inputs from agencies.)

