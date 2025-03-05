Left Menu

Emma Raducanu Battles Through Emotional Distress During Dubai Championships

Emma Raducanu, 2021 U.S. Open champion, experienced distress during a match at the Dubai Championships due to a man exhibiting fixated behavior. With difficulty seeing and breathing, she managed to continue playing after security intervened. The incident led to enhanced security measures for the tennis star.

Updated: 05-03-2025 16:24 IST
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu, the 2021 U.S. Open winner, faced a daunting challenge off the court during a match at the Dubai Championships when she was targeted by a man with fixated intentions. His presence left Raducanu struggling to see and breathe, compelling her to request intervention from match officials.

The distressing incident occurred in a match against Karolina Muchova, where the man, having previously approached Raducanu, was removed from the stands. He was later detained and signed a document to maintain distance from Raducanu. This emotionally taxing experience has, however, prompted enhanced security measures for the British tennis star.

Reflecting on the event during her participation in the BNP Paribas Open, Raducanu emphasized her continued vigilance, acknowledging improvements in her safety protocols. As she prepares to face Moyuka Uchijima in California, Raducanu remains focused on her sporting ambitions amid renewed security assurances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

