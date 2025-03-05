Left Menu

Ravindra and Williamson Shine as New Zealand Commands Semifinal

Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson showcased exemplary batting, scoring centuries to lead New Zealand to 362/6 against South Africa in the Champions Trophy semifinal. Their partnership, alongside contributions from Mitchell and Phillips, set a formidable target. South Africa's bowlers, including Ngidi and Rabada, faced a tough challenge.

Updated: 05-03-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:23 IST
In a stunning display of cricketing prowess, Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson powered New Zealand to a formidable 362 for six against South Africa in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

Ravindra struck an impressive 108 off 101 balls, featuring 13 fours and a six, while Williamson stylishly contributed 102 runs from 94 balls, including 10 boundaries and two sixes, after Mitchell Santner, the skipper, opted to bat first.

Late-game fireworks came from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips, both scoring 49 runs, pushing the team's total further. South African bowlers, led by Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, and Wiaan Mulder, attempted to counter but faced stiff resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

