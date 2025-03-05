India-Australia Sports Alliance: Beyond Cricket

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, highlighted the deep sports connection between India and Australia, extending beyond cricket to new sports ventures.

At the Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum, both countries are aiming to strengthen ties in areas such as elite athlete development and sports infrastructure. India's vision for hosting the 2036 Olympics underscores its dedication to sports. Initiatives like Khelo India, TOPS, Fit India, and ASMITA are driving this momentum under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Australian expertise in sports is being integrated into India's framework as discussions focus on athlete development, event management, and sports science. With key figures present, India endeavors to expand its sports industry and prepare for future international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)