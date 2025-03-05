India-Australia Sports Alliance: Beyond Cricket
Union Minister Raksha Khadse announced efforts to deepen sports collaboration between India and Australia, extending beyond cricket. At the Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum, initiatives for elite athlete development, infrastructure, and investment were discussed. The forum aims to enhance both nations' sporting prowess and support India's 2036 Olympics ambition.
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, highlighted the deep sports connection between India and Australia, extending beyond cricket to new sports ventures.
At the Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum, both countries are aiming to strengthen ties in areas such as elite athlete development and sports infrastructure. India's vision for hosting the 2036 Olympics underscores its dedication to sports. Initiatives like Khelo India, TOPS, Fit India, and ASMITA are driving this momentum under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
Australian expertise in sports is being integrated into India's framework as discussions focus on athlete development, event management, and sports science. With key figures present, India endeavors to expand its sports industry and prepare for future international competitions.
