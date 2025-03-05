India-Australia Sports Forum: Building Bridges Beyond Cricket

In a pioneering move to enhance Indo-Australian sports cooperation, Union Minister Raksha Khadse inaugurated the Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The two-day event, a first of its kind, aims to deepen sports collaboration beyond traditional realms like cricket and hockey.

The forum witnessed participation from Australian High Commissioner Philip Green, Gujarat's Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and other dignitaries. Central to the discussions is the involvement of elite sports decision-makers and institutions from both nations, exploring collaborative opportunities in Olympics and Paralympics, talent nurturing, sports science advancements, and event management.

Khadse underscored the strategic partnership between India and Australia, emphasizing India's growing ambitions in hosting global events like the 2036 Olympics. Discussions highlighted the necessity for infrastructure development, private sector engagement, and trade in sports-related industries, coupled with the ambition to develop a robust sporting ecosystem under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)