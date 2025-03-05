Left Menu

India-Australia Sports Forum: Building Bridges Beyond Cricket

The Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum, inaugurated by Union Minister Raksha Khadse, aims to bolster sports collaboration between the two countries. Held in Gujarat, the forum focuses on Olympic bids, talent development, and sports science, with discussions involving key decision-makers, aiming to expand sports ties beyond traditional games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:38 IST
India-Australia Sports Forum: Building Bridges Beyond Cricket
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse (Photo: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move to enhance Indo-Australian sports cooperation, Union Minister Raksha Khadse inaugurated the Australia-India Sports Excellence Forum at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The two-day event, a first of its kind, aims to deepen sports collaboration beyond traditional realms like cricket and hockey.

The forum witnessed participation from Australian High Commissioner Philip Green, Gujarat's Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and other dignitaries. Central to the discussions is the involvement of elite sports decision-makers and institutions from both nations, exploring collaborative opportunities in Olympics and Paralympics, talent nurturing, sports science advancements, and event management.

Khadse underscored the strategic partnership between India and Australia, emphasizing India's growing ambitions in hosting global events like the 2036 Olympics. Discussions highlighted the necessity for infrastructure development, private sector engagement, and trade in sports-related industries, coupled with the ambition to develop a robust sporting ecosystem under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025