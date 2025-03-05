Orleans Masters: Prannoy makes winning start, moves to round two

Ace Indian shuttler and World Championships medalist HS Prannoy made a winning start to his campaign, securing a win in the round of 32 during the ongoing Orleans Masters tournament in France on Wednesday. During his match, Prannoy downed Chinese Taipei's TW Wang by 21-11, 20-22, 21-9, as per website of Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour.

Ayush Shetty also moved to the next round with a win in two successive games, defeating Loh Kean Yew of Singapore by 21-17, 21-9. Kiran Goerge however suffered a setback, losing his men's singles round of 32 clash to Singapore J Teh by 15-21, 21-16, 21-10.

In the women's singles competition, Malvika Bansod suffered an injury, giving a walkover to Japan's Riko Gunji. In another women's singles competition, Unnati Hooda suffered a loss in the round of 32 to South Korea's An SY by 21-9, 21-15.

The ongoing Orleans Masters will take place till March 9, having started on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)