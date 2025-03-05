Left Menu

Orleans Masters: Prannoy makes winning start, moves to round two

During his match, Prannoy downed Chinese Taipei's TW Wang by 21-11, 20-22, 21-9

ANI | Updated: 05-03-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 23:50 IST
Orleans Masters: Prannoy makes winning start, moves to round two
HS Prannoy. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Ace Indian shuttler and World Championships medalist HS Prannoy made a winning start to his campaign, securing a win in the round of 32 during the ongoing Orleans Masters tournament in France on Wednesday. During his match, Prannoy downed Chinese Taipei's TW Wang by 21-11, 20-22, 21-9, as per website of Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour.

Ayush Shetty also moved to the next round with a win in two successive games, defeating Loh Kean Yew of Singapore by 21-17, 21-9. Kiran Goerge however suffered a setback, losing his men's singles round of 32 clash to Singapore J Teh by 15-21, 21-16, 21-10.

In the women's singles competition, Malvika Bansod suffered an injury, giving a walkover to Japan's Riko Gunji. In another women's singles competition, Unnati Hooda suffered a loss in the round of 32 to South Korea's An SY by 21-9, 21-15.

The ongoing Orleans Masters will take place till March 9, having started on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025