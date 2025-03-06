Left Menu

Athletics-Briton Wightman says he will no longer be coached by father

British middle-distance runner Jake Wightman will no longer be coached by his father, the 2022 1,500 metres world champion said on Wednesday, offering thanks for the "years of selfless time". "Thank you Dad for all the years of selfless time and money," said Wightman.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 02:57 IST
Athletics-Briton Wightman says he will no longer be coached by father

British middle-distance runner Jake Wightman will no longer be coached by his father, the 2022 1,500 metres world champion said on Wednesday, offering thanks for the "years of selfless time". A long-time sports commentator, Geoff Wightman famously called Jake's stunning upset win at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, announcing to fans: "That's my son and he's world champion."

The younger Wightman said that his father helped him grow from a schoolboy runner to a top contender, but that they "physically and mentally" needed to go their separate ways. "By doing this we ensure there's plenty more to come in the future, not as a coach/athlete but as a father/son, away from the intensity and stress of training and racing," he wrote on Instagram.

Wightman was unable to defend his 1,500m world title in 2023 due to a foot injury and last year was forced to withdraw from the Paris Games due to a hamstring injury. "Thank you Dad for all the years of selfless time and money," said Wightman. "I hope we can both look back on what we achieved together with immense pride."

