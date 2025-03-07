Left Menu

India Sets Record with Strong Presence at WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025

A historic 13 Indian entries have qualified for the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2025, marking India's strongest participation in a WTT event. The tournament, featuring top international players like Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata, promises fierce competition and will be a major platform for Indian table tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:02 IST
Achanta Sharath Kamal. (Photo- WTT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Building on the momentum from the Paris 2024 Olympics, India's table tennis scene is reaching new heights. With 13 entries gaining direct qualification for the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Chennai 2025, India records its largest-ever presence at a WTT Star Contender event staged on home soil.

The tournament, starting March 25, boasts a star-studded foreign roster led by Japan's top-ranked Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata. Featuring a 48-player singles main draw and a 16-pair doubles format, the event offers a prize pool of USD 275,000 and 600 points for champions, according to WTT's official release.

Indian contenders like Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, and Sharath Kamal headline a formidable lineup. Co-founder of Stupa Sports Analytics, Deepak Malik, highlighted their growing global prowess, signaling a milestone for Indian table tennis. The tournament also aligns with the surge in global competitiveness as India proves its mettle in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

