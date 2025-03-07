Left Menu

India Stages Historic World Para Athletics Grand Prix

India hosts its first-ever World Para Athletics Grand Prix from March 11-13, featuring top para-athletes like Praveen Kumar and Dharambir. The event, with over 90 competitions and participants from 20 countries, marks a significant moment for para-athletics, showcasing India's emerging strength in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:23 IST
India Stages Historic World Para Athletics Grand Prix
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to host its inaugural World Para Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi, scheduled from March 11 to 13, with prominent para-athletes leading the charge. It's a historic moment in Indian sports, as para-athletes from around the globe will compete across more than 90 events.

Key figures such as Praveen Kumar, Navdeep Singh, and Dharambir aim to shine at the event. These athletes, celebrated for their Paris Paralympics victories, are expected to present remarkable performances. The Grand Prix features participants from 20 countries, making it one of India's largest para-athletics events.

Praveen expressed excitement about competing on home soil, emphasizing the significance of such a prestigious event in boosting para-athletics in India. With India's recent triumphs at the Dubai Grand Prix, the team enters with strong momentum and aims to further affirm its international sporting prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025