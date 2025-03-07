India Stages Historic World Para Athletics Grand Prix
India hosts its first-ever World Para Athletics Grand Prix from March 11-13, featuring top para-athletes like Praveen Kumar and Dharambir. The event, with over 90 competitions and participants from 20 countries, marks a significant moment for para-athletics, showcasing India's emerging strength in the sport.
India is set to host its inaugural World Para Athletics Grand Prix in New Delhi, scheduled from March 11 to 13, with prominent para-athletes leading the charge. It's a historic moment in Indian sports, as para-athletes from around the globe will compete across more than 90 events.
Key figures such as Praveen Kumar, Navdeep Singh, and Dharambir aim to shine at the event. These athletes, celebrated for their Paris Paralympics victories, are expected to present remarkable performances. The Grand Prix features participants from 20 countries, making it one of India's largest para-athletics events.
Praveen expressed excitement about competing on home soil, emphasizing the significance of such a prestigious event in boosting para-athletics in India. With India's recent triumphs at the Dubai Grand Prix, the team enters with strong momentum and aims to further affirm its international sporting prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
