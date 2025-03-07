Left Menu

The Dark Side of Fame: Stalkers and Women Athletes

Emma Raducanu's experience with a stalker highlights the increased vulnerability of women athletes in the age of social media. Experts emphasize the need for better protection and challenge sports organizations' pressure on athletes to expose their personal lives, citing potential psychological harm and past incidents.

Emma Raducanu's ordeal with a stalker has shed light on the darker aspects of fame that women athletes encounter, particularly in the era of social media. The British tennis star's recent experience of hiding behind an umpire's chair after spotting her stalker at a match exemplifies these growing concerns.

Experts note that while the visibility of women in sports continues to climb, so does their exposure to risks, including unwanted attention and stalking. During interviews with Reuters, professionals like safeguarding consultant Marcella Leonard highlighted the expectations placed on athletes to engage with the public, which can inadvertently validate stalker actions.

The psychological impact is significant, with stalking known to result in anxiety, depression, and PTSD. In response, some sports organizations are enhancing online protection measures. However, activists stress the importance of reducing social media exposure pressures on women athletes to mitigate these risks.

