Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir's Triumphant Return Sparks KKR's New Era

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa discusses Kolkata Knight Riders' struggles post-Gautam Gambhir and celebrates Gambhir's impactful return as a mentor in 2024. Gautam's collaboration with captain Shreyas Iyer revitalized the team, bringing a third title after a decade. Key strategies involved faith in Starc, promoting Narine, and investing in young talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:27 IST
Gautam Gambhir's Triumphant Return Sparks KKR's New Era
Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo- Gautam Gambhir X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa recently reflected on the challenges faced by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) following the departure of their former captain Gautam Gambhir. Uthappa described how KKR struggled to find its footing after Gambhir left, but his return as a mentor in 2024 was a turning point for the team.

According to Uthappa, KKR lacked a clear direction after Gambhir's exit in 2017, reaching the playoffs only twice and finishing as runners-up in 2021. Gambhir's return brought renewed strategy, focusing on players like Mitchell Starc, Sunil Narine, and captain Shreyas Iyer, revitalizing the team's prospects.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan expressed delight at Gambhir's return, viewing it as a homecoming. Aakash Chopra highlighted Gambhir's strategic brilliance and the importance of Iyer's compatible leadership style, which together formed a balanced and effective partnership under Gambhir's mentorship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025