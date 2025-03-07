Moeen Ali Criticizes ODI Rule Changes, Labels Format 'Worst to Play'
Former England cricketer Moeen Ali criticizes the current state of ODI cricket, calling it the 'worst format to play.' He attributes this to rule changes that favor batting, alongside the rise of franchise cricket overshadowing international matches, resulting in the format's decline outside of major tournaments.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a candid assessment, former England cricketer Moeen Ali has spoken out against current One Day International (ODI) rules, asserting that the format has become 'the worst to play.' He claims that rule changes, intended to favor batters, have rendered ODI cricket obsolete beyond major tournaments like the ICC World Cup and the Champions Trophy.
During an interview on Talksport Cricket, Ali specifically criticized the rule allowing an additional fielder inside the circle post-powerplay, labeling it 'horrendous' for bowling strategies. This modification, alongside the two-ball rule, has, according to Ali, disrupted traditional playing styles, limiting opportunities for bowlers to apply pressure.
Furthermore, Ali highlighted the impact of franchise cricket, suggesting that lucrative offers are pulling players away from international commitments, further eroding the relevance of ODIs. With these dynamics at play, the former cricketer, who is set to participate in the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, believes the format is losing its historical appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India vs Bangladesh: Varanasi Prayers Ignite Hope for Champions Trophy Win
Bangladesh vs India: Champions Trophy Showdown Begins
Fakhar Zaman Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Amid Injury Woes
Fakhar Zaman's Injury Throws Pakistan's Champions Trophy Campaign Into Disarray
Khushdil Shah's Surprising Champions Trophy Inclusion