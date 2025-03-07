Left Menu

KL Rahul Embraces No. 6 Role, Strengthening India's Batting Line-Up

KL Rahul has embraced his new batting position at No. 6 in the Indian cricket team, adding depth to the lineup. His adaptability and willingness have been praised by batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, contributing positively to the team's performance. The experienced players are fostering a supportive environment ahead of upcoming matches.

Updated: 07-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:03 IST
KL Rahul's transition to batting at No. 6 has sparked extensive discussion, but he's taken on the role enthusiastically, according to India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. This move has injected depth into the team's lineup.

While Rahul has excelled at No. 5 with over 1,000 runs averaging more than 50, he has adapted to his new position since the ODI series against Sri Lanka. His unbeaten 42 against Australia in the Champions Trophy semifinal is a testament to his versatility.

Kotak commended Rahul's flexibility, often coming early for net sessions. In a squad supported by seasoned players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the team's environment remains focused and calm ahead of crucial encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

