Matt Weston's Triumphant Comeback in Lake Placid

Matt Weston clinched his second men's skeleton World Championship title at Lake Placid, securing victory by a notable 1.90 seconds. He set a new track record at Mt Van Hoevenberg Sliding Center, marking a significant comeback after nearly quitting the sport following his 2022 Beijing Games performance.

Briton athlete Matt Weston celebrated a significant victory at the Lake Placid men's skeleton World Championships, winning with a remarkable margin of 1.90 seconds. This triumph marks Weston's second championship win, as he previously secured the title in 2023.

Weston's performance was strong, setting a new track record during the competition's third run with an impressive time of 52.80. Despite a shaky start on his final run, he recovered to secure a total time of 3:35.48, outpacing his compatriot Marcus Wyatt and German Olympic silver medallist Axel Jungk, who placed second and third respectively.

This victory represents a moment of redemption for Weston following his 15th place finish in the 2022 Beijing Games, a result that nearly led him to abandon the sport altogether. Weston's perseverance and skillful sliding throughout the week culminated in this outstanding achievement.

