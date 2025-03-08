Left Menu

Tallon Griekspoor Stuns Top Seed Zverev in Thrilling BNP Paribas Open Match

Tallon Griekspoor achieved a remarkable victory by defeating No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev in a gripping second-round match at the BNP Paribas Open. This marks a significant win for Griekspoor as he managed to overcome his previous struggles against the top-ranked player with determination and perseverance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indianwells | Updated: 08-03-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 09:27 IST
In a surprising turn of events at the BNP Paribas Open, Tallon Griekspoor toppled top-seeded Alexander Zverev in a nail-biting second-round encounter. Griekspoor triumphed with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) win, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The victory came shortly after Zverev faced another unexpected defeat against American teenager Learner Tien in Acapulco, underscoring a challenging period for the top seed. The match against Griekspoor extended over three hours, with the Dutch player clinching his first win over a top-five opponent following a dramatic six match points.

A proud Griekspoor reflected on overcoming previous defeats to Zverev, stating his resilience had finally paid off. Having battled Zverev multiple times, the 28-year-old expressed immense satisfaction in breaking the losing streak. He advances to face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the tournament's third round, as Zverev remains a formidable force in the rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

