Tallon Griekspoor Stuns Top Seed Zverev in Thrilling BNP Paribas Open Match

In a surprising turn of events at the BNP Paribas Open, Tallon Griekspoor toppled top-seeded Alexander Zverev in a nail-biting second-round encounter. Griekspoor triumphed with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) win, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The victory came shortly after Zverev faced another unexpected defeat against American teenager Learner Tien in Acapulco, underscoring a challenging period for the top seed. The match against Griekspoor extended over three hours, with the Dutch player clinching his first win over a top-five opponent following a dramatic six match points.

A proud Griekspoor reflected on overcoming previous defeats to Zverev, stating his resilience had finally paid off. Having battled Zverev multiple times, the 28-year-old expressed immense satisfaction in breaking the losing streak. He advances to face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the tournament's third round, as Zverev remains a formidable force in the rankings.

