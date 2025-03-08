Shane Lowry Shines at Bay Hill, Leads Arnold Palmer Invitational

Shane Lowry is making headlines at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, showcasing his talent with a strong performance at Bay Hill. After scoring a 5-under 67 in more favorable conditions on Friday, Lowry takes a two-shot lead into the weekend, demonstrating his ability to thrive under challenging circumstances.

Despite the conditions easing with less wind and milder temperatures, Bay Hill remained a formidable contender, as evidenced by players like Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler. Playing alongside Rory McIlroy, Lowry sank impressive long putts to maintain his edge over Clark, with other contenders like Corey Conners and Collin Morikawa close behind.

The thrilling tournament continues with 51 players remaining in pursuit of Lowry's lead. As they advance into the weekend, expectations are high to see if Lowry can maintain his performance amidst fierce competition, including defending champion Scheffler and major winner Xander Schauffele.

(With inputs from agencies.)