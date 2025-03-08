Klaebo's Historic Gold Sweep at Nordic World Ski Championships

In an electrifying display of stamina and skill, Norway's Johannes Hoesfolt Klaebo powered through the final bend to triumph in the men's 50km mass start at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Saturday.

Klaebo's victory marked an unprecedented clean sweep, as he clinched his sixth gold medal in front of an exuberant home crowd. His dominating performance throughout the championship captivated spectators and solidified his status as a skiing legend.

In a closely-fought contest, Sweden's William Poromaa challenged Klaebo fiercely but fell behind in the final turn, securing a silver medal, while fellow Norwegian Simen Hegstad Krueger completed the podium with a bronze.

(With inputs from agencies.)