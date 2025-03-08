Left Menu

Klaebo's Historic Gold Sweep at Nordic World Ski Championships

Johannes Hoesfolt Klaebo made history by winning gold in the men's 50km mass start at the Nordic World Ski Championships. With this victory, he completed a remarkable clean sweep of six gold medals. Sweden's William Poromaa took silver, and Simen Hegstad Krueger from Norway secured bronze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trondheim | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:16 IST
Klaebo's Historic Gold Sweep at Nordic World Ski Championships
  • Country:
  • Norway

In an electrifying display of stamina and skill, Norway's Johannes Hoesfolt Klaebo powered through the final bend to triumph in the men's 50km mass start at the Nordic World Ski Championships on Saturday.

Klaebo's victory marked an unprecedented clean sweep, as he clinched his sixth gold medal in front of an exuberant home crowd. His dominating performance throughout the championship captivated spectators and solidified his status as a skiing legend.

In a closely-fought contest, Sweden's William Poromaa challenged Klaebo fiercely but fell behind in the final turn, securing a silver medal, while fellow Norwegian Simen Hegstad Krueger completed the podium with a bronze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025