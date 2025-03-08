Left Menu

India vs New Zealand: ICC Champions Trophy Showdown in Dubai

As India gears up to face New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final, former cricketer Deep Dasgupta offers insights on the pitch conditions, the role of spinners, and the players to watch. Both teams are prepared for a challenging match, with India hoping to avenge past defeats against the Kiwis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:17 IST
Deep Dasgupta (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As anticipation builds for the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday in Dubai, former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta has shared his expert analysis on what to expect as India battles New Zealand. Dasgupta predicts that the pitch conditions will remain consistent with recent matches, giving both teams familiar ground upon which to compete.

The ex-cricketer highlighted that while spinners could play a pivotal role, the surface's dryness will be a crucial factor. He remains confident in Indian captain Rohit Sharma's ability to perform, despite recent challenges, and praised Mohammed Shami's impeccable ODI record.

Dasgupta emphasized the strength of India's well-balanced squad, although he acknowledged New Zealand's disciplined and prepared approach. With both teams showcasing formidable performances, the final promises to be an exciting clash as India seeks to claim the trophy, avenging past losses to the Blackcaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

