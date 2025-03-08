Left Menu

India Gears Up for Clash Against Blackcaps in Champions Trophy Final

Indian Premier League chairman Arun Dhumal wishes the Indian cricket team success as they prepare for the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. After previous losses to the Kiwis, India aims to avenge past defeats and bring home the prestigious title. The match promises intense rivalry and thrilling action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:29 IST
Team India (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as India takes on New Zealand in the much-anticipated Champions Trophy final. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has extended his best wishes to the Indian squad, expressing hope that they can secure victory and add to their impressive ICC trophy collection.

This final marks India's third consecutive ICC tournament appearance, following near-misses in previous competitions. Last year's heartbreak against Australia in Ahmedabad remains fresh, but the team is determined to avoid a repeat performance. With an unbeaten streak in the tournament, India seeks to reclaim its glory days reminiscent of MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup win.

The match revives memories of the classic 2000 final, where New Zealand triumphed in Nairobi. India aims to reverse past results against the Blackcaps, including recent pivotal World Cup and Test Championship matchups. With standout players like Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson, and Varun Chakravarthy in form, fans can expect a thrilling contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

