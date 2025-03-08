Left Menu

Rohit and Virat: Champions Trophy's Legacy on the Line

Amidst rising speculation about the ODI retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli post-Champions Trophy, Shubman Gill asserts there is no talk of retirement in the Indian dressing room. Gill is optimistic about India's chances against New Zealand, emphasizing the team's superior batting lineup and focus on handling pressure.

Updated: 08-03-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:36 IST
Speculation is intensifying around the possible ODI retirement of Indian cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the Champions Trophy. Despite the chatter, vice-captain Shubman Gill confirmed on Saturday that there is no retirement discussion in the Indian dressing room.

With Kohli and Rohit continuing to perform strongly, the cricket community debates whether a Champions Trophy victory might prompt one or both to retire. Gill, speaking before the final against New Zealand, stressed the team's unity and resilience, highlighting India's powerful batting lineup.

Gill, a top performer in India's recent 50-over format, expressed the squad's determination to succeed, unlike their previous World Cup effort against Australia. He emphasized that the final's outcome will hinge on handling pressure, showcasing their readiness for the challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

