Final Showdown: Kohli and Sharma Gear Up for ICC Champions Trophy Finale

As India prepares to face New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai, the spotlight falls on cricket stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. These iconic figures, each at the twilight of their career, have provided myriad unforgettable moments in ICC tournaments, ranging from clutch performances to heartbreaking defeats.

Their records in ICC ODI knockout matches speak volumes, with Sharma scoring 459 runs at an average of 51.00 in 10 matches, whereas Kohli boasts 530 runs in 13 innings at an average of 48.18. Kohli's highlights include a landmark 117 against New Zealand, clinching his 50th ODI ton, and a notable 96 against Bangladesh in the 2017 Champions Trophy semifinal.

In ICC ODI finals, their performances haven't mirrored their usual excellence. While Kohli averages slightly over 34 with three key innings, Sharma averages a disappointing 18.66. However, a broader view of all ICC white-ball finals shows Kohli with an average of 48.33, while Sharma has yet to score a half-century. Cricket fans now eagerly await to see if these legends can rise to the occasion and elevate their final stats in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)