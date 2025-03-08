Left Menu

Klaebo's Historic Clean Sweep at Nordic World Ski Championships

Norway's Johannes Hoesfolt Klaebo made history with a total of six golds at the Nordic World Ski Championships. He secured his final victory in the men's 50km mass start, overcoming fierce competition from Sweden's William Poromaa who finished with silver, and Simen Hegstad Krueger, who took bronze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:50 IST
Norwegian skier Johannes Hoesfolt Klaebo achieved an extraordinary feat at the Nordic World Ski Championships by clinching six gold medals. The latest of these triumphs came in the men's 50km mass start, held before an exuberant home audience.

Despite intense opposition from Sweden's William Poromaa, Klaebo unleashed a powerful performance, overtaking Poromaa during the final turn to secure gold. Poromaa settled for silver in a closely contested race.

Joining Klaebo on the podium was Norwegian Simen Hegstad Krueger, who earned the bronze medal. Klaebo's sweeping victories mark a groundbreaking moment for Norway in the skiing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

