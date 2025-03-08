RCB's Crucial Clash: Mandhana's Tactical Moves Against UP Warriorz
In a pivotal Women's Premier League match, RCB's skipper Smriti Mandhana chooses to bowl against UP Warriorz. RCB makes strategic player changes as they fight to secure a playoff spot, while UPW, already out of the race, also adjusts their lineup.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana decided to bowl first after winning the toss against UP Warriorz during their Women's Premier League clash on Saturday.
As RCB, the league's defending champions, aim to keep their playoff hopes alive, they introduced Charlie Dean and S Meghana into the lineup, replacing Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Ekta Bisht. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz, already eliminated from the playoff race, brought in Poonam Khemnar and Anjali Sarvani for Vrinda Dinesh and Gouher Sultana.
For RCB, this match is critical. The team is pulling out all the stops to continue their campaign, while UPW aims to impact the standings despite their bottom position.
