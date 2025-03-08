Shaun Norris Surge: Golf Star Leads Joburg Open

South African golfer Shaun Norris delivered a remarkable 67 to secure a commanding four-shot lead at 14 under-par on Saturday during the DP World Tour's Joburg Open. Despite battling an ear infection this weekend, Norris, 42, demonstrated consistent play, adding to his superior 63 from Friday.

With an early double-bogey on the par-four third hole and another dropped shot on the 15th, Norris faced challenges but managed to maintain his lead into the final day. His position is closely watched by France's Adrien Saddier and South Africa's Jacques Krusywijk, both stationed at 10 under-par.

Moreover, German Nicolai von Dellingshausen trails just behind. The Joburg Open leader is building on his previous successes—the Alfred Dunhill Championship win at Leopard Creek in December, marking his second DP World Tour triumph after securing the Steyn City Championship last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)