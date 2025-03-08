Left Menu

New Zealand's Challenge: Confronting India in Champions Trophy Final

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner acknowledges the challenge of facing India in the Champions Trophy final due to their familiarity with local conditions. Despite India's strength, Santner remains hopeful due to their recent experience against India and strategizing against spin bowler Varun Chakravarthy. Additionally, pacer Matt Henry's participation remains uncertain.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner highlighted India's strong understanding of local conditions, emphasizing the challenge they pose as the two teams prepare to face off in the Champions Trophy final. The Kiwis are determined to secure their first ICC ODI title since their 2000 KnockOuts Trophy win.

In the pre-match press conference, Santner expressed confidence in his team's ability to leverage their recent experience against India to navigate the conditions effectively. "Having played against India a few days ago offers valuable insight, but as a knockout game, success depends on performance on the day."

The team is prepared for varying pitch conditions, with specific attention to facing Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was impactful in their last match. Premier pacer Matt Henry's recovery from a shoulder niggle will be monitored closely, influencing his participation in the final decision.

