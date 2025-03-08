Left Menu

Kirmani Confident in Chakravarthy's Spin Magic Against New Zealand

Syed Kirmani backs Varun Chakravarthy as a key player in India's fight against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final, emphasizing his past performance. With a crowd poised for a thrilling finish in Dubai, both teams aim for dominance, expecting high-stakes batting and strategic play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:26 IST
Syed Kirmani (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani has expressed confidence in mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, labeling him as a significant threat to New Zealand in the upcoming Champions Trophy final in Dubai this Sunday. Chakravarthy, known for his artful variations, demonstrated his prowess earlier by taking five wickets against the Kiwis, marking him as a crucial player for the final showdown.

The Indian squad, already buoyed by a 44-run victory earlier in the tournament's group stage, will rely on Chakravarthy and their spin-heavy strategy to challenge New Zealand. Kirmani emphasizes the advantage of a strong spin attack, with Chakravarthy playing a pivotal role in dismantling New Zealand's middle and lower order in their previous encounter.

The Dubai pitch, not known for high scoring games, demands a tactical approach. Kirmani suggests scoring over 300 runs is key if India, or even New Zealand, is to secure the title. With the stakes high, both teams are set to put forth their best, ready to contend on a stage set for intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

