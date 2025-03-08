Kirmani Confident in Chakravarthy's Spin Magic Against New Zealand

Former Indian wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani has expressed confidence in mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, labeling him as a significant threat to New Zealand in the upcoming Champions Trophy final in Dubai this Sunday. Chakravarthy, known for his artful variations, demonstrated his prowess earlier by taking five wickets against the Kiwis, marking him as a crucial player for the final showdown.

The Indian squad, already buoyed by a 44-run victory earlier in the tournament's group stage, will rely on Chakravarthy and their spin-heavy strategy to challenge New Zealand. Kirmani emphasizes the advantage of a strong spin attack, with Chakravarthy playing a pivotal role in dismantling New Zealand's middle and lower order in their previous encounter.

The Dubai pitch, not known for high scoring games, demands a tactical approach. Kirmani suggests scoring over 300 runs is key if India, or even New Zealand, is to secure the title. With the stakes high, both teams are set to put forth their best, ready to contend on a stage set for intense competition.

